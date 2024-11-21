‘Why is Gautam Adani still roaming free?’: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi is his shield

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 21 November, demanded the immediate arrest and interrogation of industrialist Gautam Adani, following allegations of a Rs 2,110 crore corruption scandal.

His remarks came after the US department of justice indicted Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, issuing an arrest warrant against the business tycoon.

At a press conference in Delhi today, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting the billionaire.

“Adani won’t be arrested because the Indian Prime Minister is standing behind him, shielding him,” he alleged. Gandhi said that as Leader of the Opposition, he regarded it as his duty to take up this matter.