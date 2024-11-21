Adani market cap sinks Rs 2.2 lakh crore amid bribery charges in the US

The Adani Group witnessed a massive erosion of Rs 2.2 lakh crore in market capitalisation as shares of its major companies took a nosedive following allegations of bribery by US prosecutors.

Stocks of Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas and Ambuja Cements tumbled by as much as 20 per cent, while Adani Power and ACC experienced losses of 14 per cent and 12 per cent respectively. Adani Wilmar and NDTV also declined by 10 per cent each, further deepening the crisis for the conglomerate.

The allegations, stemming from charges filed by the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, accuse Adani executives — including Gautam Adani’s nephew Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain — of orchestrating a scheme to bribe Indian officials to secure lucrative solar energy contracts.

Prosecutors allege the group concealed these activities while raising USD 1.36 billion from American investors between 2020 and 2023, in violation of federal laws.

Adding to the fallout, GQG Partners, a prominent investor in Adani Group stocks, saw its shares plunge by 20 per cent on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Rajiv Jain, the firm’s chairman, assured stakeholders that over 90 per cent of its clients’ investments remain diversified outside the Adani portfolio. However, GQG is closely monitoring its exposure to the conglomerate.