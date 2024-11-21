Gautam Adani charged with ‘Bribery Scheme’ by US prosecutors

Prosecutors in the United States have charged Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group and one of the richest people in the world, with involvement in a scheme that promised or led to the payment of $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts.

The Adani Group, earlier, had been accused by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research of using offshore tax havens illegally, a charge that the company has denied.

Prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, alleged on Wednesday that Adani and other defendants lied about the plan as they sought to raise money from US investors. The five-count indictment also accuses Sagar R. Adani and Vineet S. Jaain among others based in the US, Singapore and India, an Australian national and an Andhra Pradesh state government official identified in court papers as “Foreign Official 1” of breaking US federal laws.

“The defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars,” Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

US authorities had been investigating whether Adani Group may have engaged in bribery as well as the conduct of the company’s billionaire founder, Bloomberg reported.