With Gautam Adani’s US indictment, Congress renews call for JPC probe

Fellow Congress leader Pawan Khera described the allegations as a betrayal of Indian investors. Highlighting claims of bribery involving Indian government officials between 2020 and 2024, Khera accused central regulatory bodies, including SEBI and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), of shielding the Adani Group.

He also referred to a March 2023 raid by the FBI on the premises of Sagar Adani, Gautam Adani’s nephew, where electronic devices were reportedly seized as part of the investigation.

Khera alleged that the Adani Group misled Indian financial institutions and stock exchanges, undermining investor trust. He pointed to an incident in March 2024 where false information was allegedly provided to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, calling it a "grave violation of transparency and accountability."

Asserting that the SEC’s indictment vindicates Congress‘s concerns, the party warned of growing monopolisation by the Adani Group across key economic sectors, which they claim is contributing to inflation and creating foreign policy challenges.

Khera further noted that while Indian regulators have failed to act decisively, the US judiciary’s intervention may hold the conglomerate accountable.

The Congress continues to press for a comprehensive JPC probe to ensure transparency and address the allegations, which they believe have eroded public trust and investor confidence in India’s financial ecosystem.