Jairam Ramesh criticises Modi's FDI policy, links it to Adani's growing influence

Glancing askance at PM Narendra Modi's FDI (foreign direct investment) policy, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took to X on Tuesday, 13 August, to accuse the government of fostering an environment of 'fear, deceit, intimidation'.

Ramesh’s post pointed to the alleged close ties between the Modi government and the Adani Group, which has been under intense scrutiny following the latest set of allegations by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

Ramesh's post on X stated: 'Modani's FDI policy: Fear, Deceit, Intimidation. Is this how private investment will be stimulated? Is it any wonder that Indian businessmen are being forced to relocate and seek investment opportunities abroad?'

He credited X users for bringing attention to these issues and referenced the Congress' 'HAHK — Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun' [how we are related to Adani] series, which raises highlights alleged connections between Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.