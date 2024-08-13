'[SEBI–Adani issue] beyond debate between ruling party and opposition': Mayawati

As the outcry against Adani escalates following the recent revelations by Hindenburg Research, BSP chief Mayawati stated on Tuesday, 13 August, that the issue has now surpassed the usual political debate between the ruling party and the opposition, undermining the credibility of the central government.

She added that it would have been more prudent for the Centre to have already initiated a high-level inquiry into the matter.

On 10 August, Hindenburg Research accused SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, of holding stakes in obscure offshore funds allegedly involved in the Adani money-siphoning scandal.

'First the Adani Group and now the SEBI chief-related Hindenburg report are again in the news, and the allegations and counter-allegations are continuing to such an extent that it is being said to affect the national interest. Despite the clarifications provided by Adani and SEBI, the issue remains on the boil,' Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said in a post on X.

'By the way, this issue is now beyond debate between the ruling party and the opposition and is affecting the goodwill (saakh) and credibility of the Centre itself. It would have been better if the Centre had ordered a high-level inquiry, or a JPC or judicial inquiry by now,' Mayawati posted in Hindi.