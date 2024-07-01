You tried to silence me, the people silenced you: Mahua to BJP in Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday hit out at the ruling BJP at the Centre for expelling her from the last Lok Sabha session in December 2023, saying they paid a very heavy price for throttling her voice, which led to the defeat of 63 BJP MPs.

Speaking during a discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address at a joint sitting of Parliament, Moitra said the BJP will not be able to treat the opposition the way they did during the last session.

"Last time I stood, I was not allowed to speak. The ruling party paid a very heavy price for throttling the voice of one MP," she said, referring to her expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha over the alleged 'cash-for-query' case.

"In their attempt to silence me, the public silenced them, causing them to lose 63 MPs... mujhko bithane ke chakkar mein janta ne aapko bitha diya, aapke 63 MPs loss kar diya," Moitra began, setting a defiant tone.

Moitra also condemned the installation of the sengol in Parliament, calling it a symbol of monarchy with no place in a democracy. "The BJP's raj tantra has been reduced by the lok tantra of this country. This is not a stable government. It depends on multiple allies who have a history of U-turns. We are 234 warriors this time, having walked on fire. You will not be able to treat us like last time," she said.

Referring to the President's speech, Moitra criticised the omission of critical issues. "There are six themes in the President's address. The budget for the North-East has increased four times, yet the word 'Manipur' is nowhere in the speech.