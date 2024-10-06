Maharashtra: Salt pans to convents, the long arm of the Adani Group

Mumbai’s salt pans — 256 acres of them — have been handed over to the Adani Group, ostensibly to ‘resettle’ those original Dharavi residents found ineligible for housing under the Dharavi ‘redevelopment’ scheme.

The cabinet’s approval ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra — due anytime “after Diwali and before 26 November”, as per the chief election commissioner — has sparked a storm of outrage. The decision followed mere days after the Mahayuti government awarded the Adani Group the contract for supplying 6,600 MW of power at inflated rates.

The opposition and environmentalists have long been emphasising that salt pans, along with the mangroves, play a crucial role in maintaining the fragile and overburdened ecosystem of the urban conglomerate that is Mumbai. Acting like a natural sponge, the low-lying salt pan areas help check flooding during the monsoons, especially when excessive rain coincides with high tide. "A blanket permission to build upon these lands is not just reckless, it’s criminal!" city Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad posted on X.

Incensed Marathas say the BJP knows it is done in Maharashtra. So, this is pretty much a ‘loot the royal treasury and then scorch the earth’ policy to sabotage future governments. The timing of the latest approval, disregarding all concerns and objections, could damage the Mahayuti’s prospects.

The Adani Group was awarded 283.4 acres of salt pan land in Kanjurmarg, Bhandup and Wadala in February this year, all adding up to over 1,500 acres from various pockets of government, railway and dairy board land. ‘Selling out Mumbai!’ cries the opposition.