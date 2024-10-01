Maharashtra: 64,000 missing, highlights Congress’ Laapataa Ladies campaign

The campaign strikes at the Shinde government's track record on women’s safety, with the Congress leveraging the Maharashtra government's own figures to underscore its criticism.

In August last year, Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio for the state, admitted during an assembly session that 64,000 women go missing annually in Maharashtra.

The Congress' pointed reference to this statistic comes amidst heightened concerns about women’s security, particularly following a shocking incident last month in Badlapur, where two schoolgirls were sexually assaulted.

The Opposition has seized this moment to attack the ruling Mahayuti coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, accusing them of failing to safeguard women in the state.

Political observers seem to think the Congress strategy is likely to successfully mobilise women voters.

It is worth mentioning here that the Shinde government has recently introduced the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, promising monthly financial support of Rs 1,500 to women aged 21–65 years from families earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually.