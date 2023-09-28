What use are schemes like Ladli Behna if girls are not safe, asks Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condemned the sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh and asserted that girls, women, Dalit people and tribal people are unsafe in the 20 years of the BJP's "misgovernance" in the state.

She also questioned the relevance of the 'Ladli Behna' scheme announced ahead of the state assembly elections, if girls are not safe.

In a post on X, she said, "The barbarity meted out to a small girl in Ujjain, the city of Lord Mahakal, is soul-shattering. After the torture, she kept wandering from door to door for help for two-and-a-half hours and then fell unconscious on the road but could not get help.

"Is this Madhya Pradesh's law and order and women's safety? Girls, women, tribals and Dalits are not safe in the 20 years of BJP's misgovernance. What is the use of making election announcements in the name of 'Laadli Behna' if girls can't even get safety and help?"

Her remarks came two days after a mentally-challenged minor girl was brutally sexually assaulted and faced people's apathy while seeking help in Ujjain.