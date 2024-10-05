BJP's ideology not right: Rahul Gandhi after unveiling Shivaji statue in  Kolhapur

"There is no use of bowing before Shivaji Maharaj after scaring people, destroying the Constitution and institutions in the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

His comments were apparently targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had apologised to Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of his statue. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity," Modi had said on 30 August during his visit to Maharashtra.

The 35-foot statue, which fell on 26 August, was unveiled by the PM on 4 December 2023, on the occasion of Navy Day.

Rahul Gandhi said Chhatrapati Shivaji's message to the world was that the country belongs to everyone.

The Indian Constitution is a manifestation of what the warrior king stood for, he said.

If people like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shahu Maharaj were not there, the Constitution also would not have been there, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.