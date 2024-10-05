Over 2 lakh women joined Congress in 20 days of online membership drive: Alka Lamba

All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president Alka Lamba announced on Saturday, 5 October, that more than 2 lakh women have joined the Congress party through its nationwide online membership drive within just 20 days.

Speaking at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee Headquarters in the national capital, Lamba emphasised the party's focus on ensuring justice for women under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress leader highlighted the significance of the membership drive's five core objectives, with a special emphasis on political, financial, and societal justice for women.

She expressed satisfaction with the turnout of women participating in the election process in Haryana, remarking, "We are seeing many women in queues to cast their vote. Their involvement shows their move towards development and transformation."