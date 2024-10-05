People have been waiting for this day to bring Congress govt in Haryana: Selja

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Saturday, 5 October, said the people of Haryana have been waiting for the Assembly election to change the current dispensation in the state and bring her party to power.

She was speaking to reporters after casting her vote in Hisar district. Polling began for all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana on Saturday morning.

"We have seen this inclination in people even before the Lok Sabha polls, they have been waiting for this day to change the rule and elect a Congress government," Selja said in Chandigarh.

The Congress MP from Sirsa also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise to decide their future in Haryana.