Vote for Congress to bring change: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge urge Haryana voters

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 5 October, urged voters in Haryana to come out in large numbers to cast their vote for the Congress to help initiate a change in the state.

Terming the election underway as "very important," Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged them to vote for the Congress for the prosperity of farmers, jobs of youth, safety and respect of women, security and the well-being of every family.

"Every vote you give to Congress will protect the Constitution and will become your weapon against the atrocities of the BJP," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We have to form a government of all communities in Haryana, a government with everyone's participation, a government of justice – a Congress government. Now #HaathBadlegaHalaat," he said.

In his appeal, Kharge said on X, "Your one vote will take Haryana on the path of prosperity and social justice."