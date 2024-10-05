Rahul Gandhi to unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue in Kolhapur

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will unveil a tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during his brief visit to the erstwhile royal kingdom of Kolhapur on Saturday, 5 October.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was expected to arrive in Kolhapur on Friday, had to cancel the travel plans owing to some technical snag in his aircraft and will instead reach Kolhapur on Saturday morning.

He will inaugurate the Chhatrapati’s grand, full-length statue at Kasba Bawada and later pay his respects at the samadhi of the late social reformer Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj (1874-1922).

After that, Rahul Gandhi will participate in and address an Honour Constitution Conference in the presence of over 1,000 people including political leaders, representatives of scores of NGOs, religious and other organisations.

The new statue of Chhatrapati that will loom over the Kolhapur skyline has been sculpted by Kolhapur artist Sachin Gharge.