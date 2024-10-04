Voice of the voiceless: Congress hails Rahul Gandhi's first 100 days as LoP

With Rahul Gandhi completing 100 days as Lok Sabha leader of Opposition (LoP), the Congress on Friday hailed his contribution, saying he has been the "voice of the voiceless".

Gandhi ensured that issues of a cross-section of people such as farmers and labourers are brought to the forefront in Parliament. Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Gandhi, in the first 100 days as the LoP in the Lok Sabha, "consistently stood up" for the marginalised and the oppressed.

"In his first 100 days as LoP, Rahul Gandhi ji has been the voice of the voiceless! From championing the cause of those affected by the violence in Manipur to opposing unjust government policies, he has consistently stood up for the marginalised and the oppressed," Khera said in a post on X.

Gandhi stood against the violence in Manipur, visiting the state, interacting with delegates, and raising the issue in Parliament, he said.

Khera said Gandhi opposed the lateral entry of government servants, forcing the withdrawal of this move. He defended fair recruitment processes, Khera added. "Rahul Gandhi challenged the malpractices in government examinations by opposing the NEET paper leak and demanding accountability in entrance tests," he said.