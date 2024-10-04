Haryana will strike blow to break ‘chakravyuh’ of PM’s policies: Rahul Gandhi

Alleging that the BJP has "failed" the economy in Haryana, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 4 October, said the people of the state will soon strike the next blow to break the 'chakravyuh' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "crony capitalist policies".

He also alleged that the "disease of unemployment" spread by the BJP has put the future of the state's youth in "deep danger" and a Congress government will ensure that employment returns and every family is prosperous.

Rahul Gandhi shared on X a video of his interaction with a group of women during his recent Vijay Sankalp Yatra.

Along with the video, he said in his post in Hindi on X, "The disease of unemployment spread by BJP has put the roots of Haryana, the future of the youth and the security of the state in deep danger."

"Some sisters of Haryana gave shelter during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, fed homemade rotis with great love and also explained the complex problems of the state," Rahul Gandhi said.

Today, Haryana has the highest unemployment in India, he said.

"The reason for this is - BJP has broken the backbone of every system that provides employment to the youth of the state in a decade," he alleged.

The BJP has broken the back of small businesses with flawed GST and demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi said.

It has broken the spirits of youth preparing for the army with Agniveer, he said.