Rahul Gandhi is leading opposition, will lead country too: Sachin Pilot

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot on Sunday, 29 September, said he sees Rahul Gandhi as a leader who will lead the country in future and the entire opposition will stand unitedly behind him when the next Lok Sabha elections happen.

In an interview with PTI, Pilot said Rahul Gandhi, following the historic Bharat Jodo Yatras and a good result for the Congress, has taken the Centre to task with the BJP-led government "failing on all fronts".

Asked about the impact of Rahul Gandhi assuming the charge of leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Pilot said, "Rahul Gandhi has led from the front as the leader of the Opposition (in the Lok Sabha). He is asking pertinent questions for which the government has no answers."

"He is not just the LoP for the Congress but for the entire opposition. It is a constitutional position that comes with a lot of responsibility. Mr Rahul Gandhi has been very vociferous in raising issues that matter to the people and the government has been caught on the backfoot because they don't know how to respond. They are forced to take U-turns as the government is not able to provide satisfactory answers," the former Union minister said.

The government is proposing agendas and withdrawing agendas, he said, alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre is "failing on all fronts".