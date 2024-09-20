Congress-NC alliance will form govt with majority in J-K: Sachin Pilot

Congress National Secretary and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot expressed confidence in the upcoming elections, stating that the enthusiasm among the workers indicates that the alliance will form government by securing a majority.

He said that people across the region are rallying behind Congress for change.

"The enthusiasm among workers is a clear indication that the alliance will form the government with a majority. People across the region are supporting Congress because they want to change", Pilot told reporters in Rajouri during campaigning for his party candidates in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Lashing at BJP's election strategy for dividing voters of the region, Pilot said "BJP's attempts to influence and divide voters will fail. They abstained from fielding candidates in Lok Sabha elections, but now contest everywhere to split votes. They are not in a position to win"

Expressing confidence in party victory, he said "Our alliance candidates are poised for victory, ensuring a majority and forming the government."

Addressing the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, which was divided into two parts of J&K and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 to carve two union territories, Pilot said "If Congress forms the government, we will restore the state to its previous status. Our manifesto pledges this restoration, reflecting the aspirations and sentiments of the people".