Union govt attempting to infringe on J-K political executive's powers: Cong as PM visits state

The Congress on Thursday, 19 September attacked the BJP as prime minister Narendra Modi headed to Jammu and Kashmir, and accused the NDA government of attempting to infringe on the political executive's powers in the union territory.

With the PM heading to Srinagar and Katra for rallies, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed three questions to him.

Why is the Union Government "attempting to infringe" on the J-K political executive's powers, he asked.

In July 2024, the Home Ministry amended the rules under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, giving powers to make decisions on crucial matters such as police and all-India services officers and granting sanctions for prosecution in various cases solely to the Union Government appointed Lieutenant Governor (LG), Ramesh pointed out.

"By curtailing the J&K political executive's policing and administrative powers, the Home Ministry has severely compromised the functioning of the future J&K Government," he said.

If the central government is sincere in giving complete statehood to the people of J&K, then why is it continuing to compromise the to-be state government's powers, he asked.