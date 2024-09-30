Maharashtra okays houses for people hit by projects, names Adani entity

The Maharashtra cabinet on Monday approved the utilisation of 255 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai to develop houses for people affected by a slum rehabilitation project, assigning the implementation to the Adani Group's Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project.

The salt pan land utilisation decision also covers the beneficiaries of affordable housing and similar schemes. The state government had written to the Centre to transfer the salt pan land in Mumbai on lease.

With state assembly polls looming, the cabinet chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde cleared 38 proposals, some of them related to strengthening road and metro rail infrastructure in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The Adani Group-controlled Dharavi Redevelopment Project will be responsible for implementing this decision (to develop houses for slum rehabilitation project-affected people), the government stated.

The 255.9 acres of salt pan land to be acquired include 120.5 acres in mauje Kanjur, 76.9 acres in Kanjur and Bhandup and 58.5 acres in mauje Mulund. According to the government, the additional chief secretary of the state housing department is designated to sign an agreement with the Union government for the land lease transfer.

The cost of rehabilitating people living on salt pan land will be borne by a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Earlier this month, the Centre approved the transfer of 255.9 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between Adani Realty Group and the Maharashtra government, for building rental housing for slum dwellers.

Additionally, the cabinet approved a proposal to offer rental housing for residents of Dharavi ineligible for permanent housing under another scheme as part of the redevelopment project. DRPPL will survey eligible and non-eligible residents and determine the land requirements for their housing.