Maharashtra: The rise and fall of Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis has egg on his face. A reply from the office of Nagpur’s police commissioner to Mumbai-based RTI activist Ajay Bose reveals a staggering number of registered crimes against women from January to August 2024.

As many as 213 cases of rape were recorded in Nagpur, apart from 320 complaints of women being harassed. The actual numbers are likely to be higher with many more cases going unregistered and unreported. Nagpur is BJP leader Fadnavis’ home town and constituency as well as the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

As if that weren’t bad enough, Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur case where two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted, was shot dead by the police ‘in self-defence’ while being escorted back from the court on 23 September.

Most people’s immediate reaction was that Shinde was silenced to protect local BJP bigwigs associated with the school. The fact that Shinde’s previous job was on the farm of one of the two promoters is a detail that has not been lost on people. Tushar Apte and Uday Kotwal, both BJP functionaries, have been absconding since the incident.

While Asim Sarode, the lawyer for the two minor girls, said Shinde’s death in such a manner was “the killing of justice”, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis’s response to the encounter was, essentially, “good riddance”. Everyone anyway wanted him hanged, so what’s the furore about, they seemed to suggest.

Fadnavis is bearing the brunt of the public fallout and his stars, even within the BJP, seem to be dimming. Tipped at various times as a possible successor to Modi and more recently as the next BJP national president after J.P. Nadda, there are growing indications that the party is losing confidence in his ability to manage the tough assembly election ahead.