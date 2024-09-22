Maharashtra: Public disagreements as political ploys?

With Assembly elections in sight, there’s nothing accidental about the sudden spike in hate speech by sundry BJP leaders. Just as there’s nothing surprising about who the hate speech is directed at. Muslims comprise 14 per cent of Maharashtra’s population, and the hardcore Hindutva-walas believe nothing can be lost by alienating them — even further.

This would explain police inaction against Narayan Rane’s son and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, whose inflammatory speeches include exhortations to boycott Muslim vendors and traders, oppose Muslims who make Mumbai their home, and be prepared to go on the warpath against the entire minority community.

As many as three different FIRs have been belatedly registered by different police stations, the latest one in Navi Mumbai. Rane openly threatened Muslims, “If anybody says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, we will enter your mosque and hit you one by one.” This in defence of the Mahant who has 51 FIRS against him for derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

While the saffron party thrives on such vitriol, and a tardy police and mute home minister are par for the course, the BJP’s allies are not loving it — for a reason. BJP allies believe they lost at least 15 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state because minority votes were cast in favour of the MVA or the INDIA bloc. Both the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) bore the brunt of this alienation and are keen to avoid making the same mistake twice. They are going all out to reassure Muslims of their support.

And so, both have been vocal in condemning Rane Jr’s hate speech. In turn, BJP’s Ashish Shelar has taken the lead in accusing its allies of ‘Muslim appeasement’. Ajit Pawar has declared in his speeches that his party did not support anti-Muslim statements being issued by the other leaders.