Maharashtra: Oppn targets BJP over MLA Nitesh Rane's provocative speeches

The opposition in Maharashtra on Monday, 2 September, targeted the BJP over provocative speeches made by its MLA Nitesh Rane and asserted the saffron party wants to engineer riots ahead of the state Assembly polls.

A delegation of Mumbai Congress leaders led by its president Varsha Gaikwad met police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and sought action against the Kankavli MLA and other BJP leaders for making provocative statements.

Rane's father and former Union minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane said he has reprimanded his son and told him not to drag any religion in the matter.

"There is no need to drag any religion but only those who are guilty of it. Not all Muslims are guilty of this, so don't drag the entire community. I have reprimanded him," Narayan Rane said.

The Congress delegation also demanded that the police security of Nitesh Rane and other BJP leaders be withdrawn.

"Inflammatory statements are made in Maharashtra and everyone knows that they enjoy (political) patronage. They keep saying our boss sits in Sagar bungalow," Gaikwad told reporters.

"The statement made by Nitesh Rane and (BJP MLC) Prasad Lad has reference to Sagar bungalow (the residence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis) and Devendra Fadnavis Ji. It has to be probed whether they have any political patronage," she said.