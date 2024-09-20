Where does PM stand between Gandhi and Godse: Congress on PM's Maharashtra visit

With PM Narendra Modi visiting Maharashtra's Wardha, the Congress on Friday, 29 September posed questions to him asking where does the PM stand between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed three questions to the prime minister as he headed to Wardha.

"What is the BJP doing to prevent farmer suicides? Why has the BJP let down Adivasis in Forest Rights Act implementation? Where does the PM stand between Gandhi and Godse?" Ramesh said on X.

Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details", Ramesh said that on an average day in Maharashtra, seven farmers take their own lives.

This heartbreaking statistic comes from the state's Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, who reported that 2,366 farmers died by suicide between January and October last year, he said.

"The reasons are evident: 60% of districts faced drought conditions last year but no help arrived from the government. When crops were damaged by unseasonal rains in more than half of the state, farmers were extended loan waivers, but 6.56 lakh farmers were deprived of this relief due to software glitches," he said.

In the face of this state-sponsored callousness, the Congress has consistently guaranteed farmers MSP as per the Swaminathan Committee's recommendation, a farm loan waiver with a Permanent Commission set up to implement it smoothly, and settlement of all crop insurance claims within 30 days, Ramesh said.

What is the BJP's vision to support Maharashtra's and India's farmers, he asked.