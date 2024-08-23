Workers, farmers release calendar for new wave of protests against Modi govt
CTU and SKM to hold nationwide protest on 26 November, mark the day with mass mobilisation across India
Facing an uncertain future and heavily reliant on its allies for survival, the BJP-led NDA government is set to confront a new wave of protests planned by the Central Trade Unions (CTU) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).
Calling the Modi government "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and pro-corporate", SKM and the CTU, after prolonged deliberation on Friday, announced a series of protests against the government.
At a joint meeting on 21 August, CTU and SKM leaders concluded that the government has neglected workers' and farmers' demands, particularly in the recent Budget, so they have no other way to register their demands than to launch a series of protests, which was announced today.
Criticising the Union Budget 2024 for overlooking crucial issues such as unemployment and agricultural distress, workers' and farmers' unions have announced a series of protests to be held from the last week of August to the last week of November.
Nationwide protest on 26 November: The CTU and SKM will mark this day with mass mobilisation across India, coinciding with the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on this day in 1949. The protest is intended to highlight their fight for rights and justice.
Support for Black Day on 23 September: The SKM will join the trade unions in observing a 'black day', protesting the passage of labour codes in 2020, which they claim eroded workers' rights during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Solidarity with bank unions: The CTU and SKM also pledged support for the United Forum of Bank Unions' strike on 28 August opposing the government's push to privatise the banking sector, which they argue is critical to the nation's economy.
Enhanced grassroots coordination: As Assembly elections approach in four states, the CTU and SKM plan to strengthen their grassroots efforts to challenge the ruling party and its allies, aiming to unseat them from power.
The meeting between SKM and CTU also condemned the rising violence against women, including brutal rapes and killings, and called for stronger preventive measures to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.
As the nation enters a politically charged period, political watchers say, the proposed protests and alliance between workers and farmers may widen the internal conflicts of the government, endangering the stability of Modi 3.0.
