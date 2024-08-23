Workers, farmers release calendar for new wave of protests against Modi govt

Facing an uncertain future and heavily reliant on its allies for survival, the BJP-led NDA government is set to confront a new wave of protests planned by the Central Trade Unions (CTU) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Calling the Modi government "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and pro-corporate", SKM and the CTU, after prolonged deliberation on Friday, announced a series of protests against the government.

At a joint meeting on 21 August, CTU and SKM leaders concluded that the government has neglected workers' and farmers' demands, particularly in the recent Budget, so they have no other way to register their demands than to launch a series of protests, which was announced today.

Criticising the Union Budget 2024 for overlooking crucial issues such as unemployment and agricultural distress, workers' and farmers' unions have announced a series of protests to be held from the last week of August to the last week of November.

Nationwide protest on 26 November: The CTU and SKM will mark this day with mass mobilisation across India, coinciding with the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on this day in 1949. The protest is intended to highlight their fight for rights and justice.