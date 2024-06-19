Union Budget 2024: AIKS, SKM riled at being kept out of pre-budget discussion

In a strong statement issued on Tuesday, 18 June, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has condemned the exclusion of key farmer representatives from the upcoming pre-Budget consultations scheduled for 21 June 2024 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The consultations are part of the preparatory process for the Union Budget 2024–25, and would be expected to gather inputs from various stakeholders, including farmers' associations and agricultural economists.

AIKS, the largest organisation representing the agricultural citizenry of India, has historically been involved in discussions with the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) to help determine minimum support prices (MSP) for both the rabi and kharif seasons.

Similarly, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led a historic struggle against the Modi government's three farm laws, has been actively submitting memoranda on agrarian issue and has been a prominent voice advocating for solutions to the ongoing agrarian crisis.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the BJP-led NDA government has not extended invitations to either the SKM leadership or the AIKS representatives for its upcoming consultations.