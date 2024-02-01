Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘swan song’ Budget speech virtually an ode to Modi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget speech sounded like a well-crafted compendium of compliments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was as though she was singing her swan song, and an ode to the greatness of her mentor, rather than talking about what the government planned to do in the days ahead. It also had a well-disguised appeal for votes with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind.

As such, the focus was more on the track record of the Modi government since 2014, and there was no attempt to apportion any part of the credit to herself as finance minister for more than one term. She merely listed the achievements of the government and reeled out bits of statistics to support her claims. At the same time, she did not forget to flog a dead horse by comparing the Modi government’s achievements to the "mismanagement" of previous regimes. In fact, she promised a whitepaper on the subject.

Obviously, there was no dearth of platitudes, including inclusivity and ‘whole of nation’ approach, which the finance minister claimed was a marked departure from the ‘provisioning up to village level’ approach followed by the previous governments, which was built around entitlements.