Sitharaman accuses TN of 'restricting' worship of Ram on 22 Jan, state govt calls it false information

Citing a report from a local Tamil-language newspaper, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman appears to have erroneously accused the DMK-led government of Tamil Nadu of restricting and barring ritualistic worship of Lord Ram, on both virtual and physical fronts, on the day of the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony in Ayodhya on 22 January.

The state government, the governing coalition of which has the DMK as its senior partner, was prompt to dismiss this as false information, with "communal motives and incendiary intentions".

Attaching a picture of the newspaper's report to her post on X, Sitharaman boldly stated, "TN govt has banned watching live telecast of #AyodhaRamMandir programmes of 22 Jan 24. In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action."