Prem Singh Tamang: people's trust and SKM cadre behind landslide win

"It is because of the love and trust of the people which we have managed to secure in the past five years in government. Besides, party cadres worked very hard. Now we have the next five years to give our 100 per cent for the people of Sikkim," he said at a gathering in Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

Tamang won from both Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies that he contested.

In 2019, the SKM had won 17 seats and unseated the Sikkim Democratic Front party (SDF) which ruled the state for 25 years in a row.

SDF president and former CM Pawan Chamling lost from both the seats he contested elections.

"I also want to thank the opposition as it is because of them that our party became stronger and more organised," he said.

Tamang asked the party workers to maintain calm in the aftermath of the landslide victory.