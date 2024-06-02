62% turnout in last phase of LS polls; violence in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

The marathon polling process to elect the 18th Lok Sabha ended on Saturday, 1 June, with the seventh phase of elections witnessing an approximate voter turnout of 62.36 per cent, amid clashes between TMC and BJP supporters in Sandeshkhali and some other parts of West Bengal.

Fifty-seven constituencies, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term, spread across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh went to polls.

According to the EC's voter-turnout app at 12.30 am, the estimated polling percentage in the last phase was 62.36. The turnout was higher than the 61 per cent recorded in the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

All eyes are now on 4 June, when the counting of votes will be held. In Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the counting for the Assembly polls will be taken up on 2 June.

Voting for the last phase was held amid a severe heatwave in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, besides Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls to six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh also took place simultaneously.

Saturday's voting marked the end of the seven-phase polling that began on 19 April. The assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also went to polls.