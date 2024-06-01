Lok Sabha elections, phase 7: Polling 57 constituencies across 8 states and UTs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kangana Ranaut among the 'star candidates' in the final round. Meanwhile, Odisha completes its state assembly polls
Voting for 900 candidates across 8 states and union territories, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kangana Ranaut
Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chandigarh are the states and union territories going to the polls today.
All the constituencies are voting in Punjab (13 seats), Himachal (4) and Chandigarh (1), while for Bihar (8), Uttar Pradesh (13), Jharkhand (3), West Bengal (9) and Odisha (6), this makes up the final round of elections.
Odisha is also completing its state assembly polls today
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Who's voting today?
More than 10.06 crore citizens, including nearly 5.24 crore men, 4.82 crore women and 3,574 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this phase.
This marks the end of the marathon polling process that began on 19 April.
The assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also went to polls, while the Odisha assembly completes polling today as well.
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha seats will be taken up on 4 June.
In Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the counting for the assembly polls will be held on 2 June.
Uttar Pradesh: Heatwave taking its toll—in poll personnel's deaths?
Thirteen poll personnel deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district died, following high fever and high blood pressure amid heatwave conditions in the region. Twenty-three others have been admitted to a hospital in Mirzapur.
Three more people on election duty died and eight were taken ill with suspected heatstroke in Sonbhadra district, a senior official said on Friday, 31 May.
Of those who died in Mirzapur, seven were home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the chief medical officer's office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer) and one peon in the home guard team. All were on poll duty.
The high-profile candidates for the last phase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contesting from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and popular entertainer Kangana Ranaut, contesting from Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), are among those who got the benefit of the longest time in the limelight for their election campaigns. Both represent the BJP, of course.
Other 'stars' in the final round include:
Misa Bharti from Pataliputra (Bihar), daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, on behalf of the RJD;
union minister Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur (Himachal);
Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from Bathinda (Punjab);
Manish Tewari for the INDIA bloc for Chandigarh's sole seat in Parliament;
and the Trinamool Congress' Abhishek Banerjee, nephew to party matriarch and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, for Diamond Harbour (West Bengal).