Lok Sabha elections, phase 7: Polling 57 constituencies across 8 states and UTs

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chandigarh are the states and union territories going to the polls today.

All the constituencies are voting in Punjab (13 seats), Himachal (4) and Chandigarh (1), while for Bihar (8), Uttar Pradesh (13), Jharkhand (3), West Bengal (9) and Odisha (6), this makes up the final round of elections.

Odisha is also completing its state assembly polls today