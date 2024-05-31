Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi joins 900-plus candidates in phase 7 battle

The election season is finally ending with the seventh and last phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha election on 1 June, 76 days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the model code of conduct (MCC). In this phase, 57 constituencies in eight states and Union Territories will go to polls. The BJP had won 24 of these seats in 2019 and the Congress eight.

States and UTs going to polls are Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly segments in Odisha will also be held simultaneously.

In this phase, 68 per cent of 57 constituencies are 'red alert' constituencies, which means there are three or more contesting candidates who have declared criminal cases against them.

There are 904 candidates in the fray, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Of the total number, 328 are from Punjab, 144 from Uttar Pradesh, 134 from Bihar, 124 from West Bengal, 66 from Odisha, 52 from Jharkhand, 37 from Himachal Pradesh, and four from Chandigarh.

In this phase, there are over 10.06 crore electors including 5.24 crore men, 4.82 crore women and 3,574 third-gender voters. There will be a total of 2,707 flying squads, 2,799 static surveillance teams, 1,080 surveillance teams and 560 video viewing teams for surveillance round the clock.

Voting in the seven-phase elections began on 19 April, and the counting of votes will be held on 4 June. The voter turnouts in the first six phases — 19 April, 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May 20, 25 May — were 66.1, 66.7, 61, 67.3, 60.09 and 63.37 per cent, respectively.