Tourists out, security in, PM Modi begins Kanyakumari session

As promised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour meditation at Kanyakumari's famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial this evening. The Opposition has complained that this is a clever manipulation of the mandatory 'silence period' at the end of an election campaign, but predictably, there has not been a peep out of the Election Commission of India.

This five-yearly tradition began with a similar exercise in Kedarnath in 2019, and one would be interested to know who decides on these locations.

After arriving from nearby Thiruvananthapuram by helicopter, Modi offered prayers at the Bhagavathi Amman temple and reached the rock memorial by ferry service, and began a meditation session that is scheduled to last until 1 June, the last day of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024.

For those not in the know, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial has come up at the spot where Swami Vivekananda is said to have sat in meditation and had a divine vision of 'Bharat mata'. The attempt to link himself to an iconic figure may not be entirely coincidental if one considers that Swami Vivekananda's birth name, before he took holy orders, was Narendranath Dutta.

Clad in an immaculate dhoti and a white shawl, presumably in honour of the photo-op, Modi prayed at the Bhagavathi Amman temple and circumambulated the garbhagriha or inner sanctum. Priests performed a special aarti and he was given temple prasad along with a shawl and a framed photograph of the temple's presiding deity.