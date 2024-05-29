Congress says PM Modi's meditation trip violates MCC, urges ECI to stop it airing

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to "circumvent" the silence period restrictions with his 48-hour meditation trip in Kanyakumari from 30 May, and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the event is not aired by the media as it violates the model code of conduct (MCC).

A delegation of Congress leaders comprising Randeep Surjewala, Abhishek Singhvi and Syed Naseer Hussain met ECI officials and handed over a memorandum in this regard along with 27 other complaints of alleged MCC violations by the BJP in the last few days.

The Congress claimed that the meditation programme by the prime minister in Kanyakumari's Dhyan Mandapam was a "clear violation" of the silence period ahead of the 1 June voting in Modi's Varanasi constituency and other seats. It was also in breach of the MCC and provisions of the Representation of People Act 1951, the Opposition party claimed.

It said on 28 May, several news agencies reported on the trip that Modi would be taking to Kanyakumari, where he would undertake 48 hours of meditation starting on 30 May.

"The said trip would be widely televised and would therefore be shown during the 48-hour silence period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Shri Narendra Modi is contesting," the Congress memorandum to the EC said.

"Through the meditation trip, Shri Narendra Modi is attempting to circumvent the 48-hour silence period and unfairly leverage the ethnocultural significance of the chosen location in an attempt to bolster his campaign and maximise his vote share in violation of the Representation of the People Act, as well as Model Code of Conduct," the party also said.