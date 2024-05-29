TMC to complain to ECI if PM Modi's meditation is televised: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will complain to the Election Commission of India (ECI) if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari is televised, alleging that it would amount to violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

PM Modi is scheduled to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Kanyakumari, following the culmination of the Lok Sabha election campaign on 30 May, according to BJP leaders.

"We will complain. He can meditate, but television cannot show it," she said, alleging that this will amount to violation of the MCC. "Does anyone have to get cameras to do meditation?" she asked, claiming that it was a way of campaigning during the 'silence period' between the end of campaigning and the poll date.

According to BJP leaders, Modi will meditate from the evening of 30 May to the evening of 1 June at Dhyana Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda — a spiritual icon admired by Modi — is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

Speaking at an election meeting at the same ground where PM Modi held a meeting on Tuesday to campaign for the BJP candidate in Jadavpur constituency, the TMC chief claimed that he (Modi) goes for meditation for 48 hours before the final phase polling is to be held before every election. The prime minister had gone on a similar meditation exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign.