Uttar Pradesh: BJP on a sticky wicket, Congress-SP confident of gains

Polling in 53 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is over. The last two phases on 25 May and 1 June cover as many as 27 constituencies. With closer contests than in 2019, the BJP leaders’ confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘election management’, popular appeal and the Ram temple effect remains unimpaired.

The Opposition is equally confident that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance is working much better than in 2017 (when they allied for the Assembly election). In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the SP-BSP alliance bagged 15 seats and the Congress just one. This time, both parties are hoping for a very different outcome.

Their hopes are not entirely misplaced. There is simmering anger among people over unemployment, inflation and sitting MPs re-contesting, some for the third time. The BJP’s spin on labharthis (beneficiaries of government welfare schemes) has been neutralised by the PM’s failure to sort out the menace of chhutta pashu (stray cattle). Marauding hordes of cattle have been destroying standing crops and seriously injuring farmers who guard their fields even at night.

Modi had announced during the Assembly election in 2022 that he had the perfect solution to the problem but was unable to announce or implement it because the Model Code of Conduct was in force! Apparently, it would be implemented immediately after the election and farmers would find it so attractive that they would vie with each other to keep and feed the stray cattle at home.

While free rations are working in the BJP’s favour, the issue of reservations for OBCs, Dalits and tribals is working against it. Several BJP leaders, including the party’s sitting MP from Ayodhya, Lallu Singh, have publicly spoken about changing the Constitution and putting an end to reservations. Accusations and denials are rife. The Dalit vote in Purvanchal is decisive and can tilt the outcome, agree observers.