Uttar Pradesh: INDIA bloc both confident and hopeful, but why?

The expression ‘kaante ka takkar (neck-and-neck contest)' can be heard all over eastern Uttar Pradesh these days. This, despite the overwhelming presence of the BJP in the public space. Flex banners and posters, vehicles with BJP flags, buntings and loudspeakers blaring Modi’s guarantees are everywhere. The Opposition is practically invisible.

Yet, even diehard BJP supporters who were boasting a month ago that they would win 70 of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats, are not so sure now, conceding that the contest is getting closer and tougher.

An early indication of this rising concern came when Union home minister Amit Shah camped in the state after the first two rounds of polling in April. He reportedly met a large number of strongmen like Rakesh Pratap Singh, Raghuraj Singh, Dhananjay Singh and Manoj Pandey. He also met officials, says the grapevine. The counting day on 4 June will show how successful he was.

However, concerns within the BJP have not abated, and almost everywhere, local leaders concede that Dalit voters who voted for the BJP in large numbers in the last two elections have shifted away from it this time. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) does not seem to have succeeded in making it a triangular fight, with most seats witnessing direct contests between the BJP and the INDIA bloc.

The BSP, which won 10 Lok Sabha seats of the 16 secured by the opposition in the state in 2019, seems unlikely to repeat the feat, and will be lucky to retain a few of them.