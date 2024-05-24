Brahmins being harassed under BJP govt in UP, claims Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday, 23 May, claimed that the condition of poor people belonging to the upper castes was not good and Brahmins in particular were being harassed under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing an election rally in Mirzapur in support of BSP candidate Manish Tiwari, Mayawati said atrocities being committed against minorities under the guise of Hindutva have peaked in the state.

Mayawati said the BJP was following wrong policies and expressed confidence that due to the casteist, capitalist, and communal policies of the BJP and its allies, the NDA won't be able to retain power at the Centre, provided the election is fair and the voting machines are not tampered with.

"Atrocities against minorities under the guise of Hindutva have reached their peak. Along with this, the condition of poor people belonging to upper castes is also not very good. Especially, the Brahmin community is being harassed on a large scale in the entire state," Mayawati said.