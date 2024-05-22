Women make up less than 10 pc of Lok Sabha poll candidates: ADR

Less than 10 per cent of candidates contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are women, according to an analysis of data shared by the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Of the 8,337 candidates analysed, only 797 are women, representing a mere 9.5 percent of the total candidates contesting across the seven phases of the elections.

This is the first election since the passage of the women's reservation Bill in September 2023 to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women, reviving a Bill pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties. The Bill is yet to come into effect though it is now a law.

During the first phase of the elections, out of 1,618 candidates, only 135 were women. This pattern continued in the subsequent phases, with women candidates remaining a small fraction of the total. Phase 2 saw 1,192 candidates of which affidavits of 1,198 candidates were analysed, and only 100 were women.

Phase 3 had 1,352 candidates, including 123 women and 244 with criminal cases. In phase 4, affidavits of 1,710 out of 1,717 candidates were analysed and 170 were women.