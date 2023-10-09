Will conduct nationwide caste census, implement women's reservation if elected: Kharge at CWC meet

In a significant announcement during a Congress working committee (CWC) meeting held in Delhi on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will implement women's reservation and conduct a nationwide caste census if voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Criticising PM Narendra Modi of not implementing the caste census immediately, Kharge said the PM could also have implemented the bill to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but did not.

“The country is still wondering why the bill was not implemented immediately and why OBC women were excluded from the scope of the bill. Why were the clauses of census and delimitation added to complicate women’s reservation?” Kharge asked.

Sayingthat the women’s reservation bill was only brought "for marketing and vote-bank politics", Kharge added, “It is imperative that we take these concerns to the people and commit to promptly implementing women's reservation with a sub-quota for OBC women once we come to power in 2024."