BJP has no will to implement Women’s Reservation Bill: Congress

AICC social media national coordinator Bhavya Narasimhamurthy on Monday alleged that BJP hasn’t had the will to implement the Women’s Reservation Bill since 2014, despite Congress leaders having extended unconditional support.

While addressing a press conference at Congress House in Panaji, the Congress leader asked why it took so long for the BJP-led government to implement the bill.

“BJP had Women’s Reservation Bill in their manifesto in 2014. What stopped Narendra Modi from bringing this bill in the last nine and half years? They had the numbers, it was just the will which was missing,” she said.

“For several decades, we have voiced our commitment for women's empowerment. The Women's Reservation Bill is our brainchild and we have tried to introduce it a number of times. In 1989, it was opposed by BJP stalwarts and they voted against it,” she added, naming BJP leaders like LK Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Yashwant Sinha and Ram Jethmalani, who opposed the bill.