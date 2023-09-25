Cong to hold press conferences in 21 cities to highlight govt's ''treachery'' over Women's Reservation Bill

On 22 September, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Rahul Gandhi trained his guns at the government over the delay in implementing the women’s reservation Bill by citing delimitation and census as reasons to defer it is a ‘diversionary tactic’ and a way to move everyone’s attention away from caste census’.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad had said, "Few days ago the Special Session of Parliament was announced and with a lot of fanfare we shifted from the old Parliament to the new Parliament building."

"We were not aware of what was the main focus of the session. The Women's Reservation Bill is great but we received two footnotes that census and delimitation need to be done before that. Both of these will take years. The truth is that the reservation can be implemented today...This is not a complicated matter but the government doesn't want to do that," the Congress leader had said.

"Government has presented this before the country but it will be implemented 10 years from now. Nobody knows if this will even be implemented. This is a distraction tactic, diversion tactic," Rahul Gandhi said, hitting back at the government.

He also said that he “regrets 100 per cent” about not providing OBC quota under the Women’s Reservation Bill that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had brought in 2010.

“Yes, 100 per cent I regret that. This should have been done then. We will get this done..,” Rahul Gandhi rued when asked if he holds any regrets on the decision made by the Congress-led UPA alliance government 13 years ago.