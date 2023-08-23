In Modi's home state, Congress bats for caste-based census; demands 27% reservation for OBCs in local bodies

With an aim to expand its base among Other Backward Communities (OBC), Gujarat Congress while making a strong pitch for a caste based census, demanded that OBCs should be given 27 per cent reservation in local bodies.

These demands were made during a sit-in protest organised under the “Jan Adhikar Samiti”.

Congress legislative party leader Amit Chavda, addressing the protest said that OBC leaders belonging to the ruling BJP were also invited to join the dharna but none came.

“The BJP leaders are following the directions of their party high command,” said Chavda.

He said the Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and OBC communities will organise a Mahapanchayat for their rights and protest “discriminatory policies of the government” if the demands are not met.

“We had invited leaders of the OBC community sitting in the government to come to this dharna but no one joined us. They ignored their community and decided not to participate as per the order of their party. If the community has voted you to power, then you should come forward and support them,” said Chavda.