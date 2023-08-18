Congress demands white from govt over Chinese national allegedly duping 1200 people in Gujarat

The Congress on Friday targeted the BJP-led Centre over an alleged scam involving a Chinese national and demanded the government come out with a white paper on the allegations that he "duped" 1,200 people in Gujarat of Rs 1,400 crore using a betting app.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged the government is using probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to target Opposition leaders but not against Chinese scamsters who "loot" Indians and flee the country.

He claimed Woo Uyanbe used the football betting app to dupe 1,200 people in Gujarat of a whopping Rs 1,400 crore in just nine days and fled the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah could not stop him, he said.