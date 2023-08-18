Football Betting Scam: Chinese ‘Fraudster’ Dupes 1,200 in Gujarat and UP Of Rs 1,400 Cr

It was an app-based ‘football’ betting scam. It lasted all of 10 days before the app disappeared. So did the mastermind who had been in Gujarat since 2020, says Gujarat police; but by then 1,200 gullible and greedy people in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh had lost Rs 1,400 Cr. The investigation is going on. Nine people have been arrested. The swindled amount, it is estimated, can go up to Rs 5000 cr.

Surprisingly, or not so surprisingly, the sensational revelation by Gujarat police did not make it to TV news on Thursday. The report is largely missing on Friday morning in most prominent newspapers. The two outlets which did carry the briefing by the police, however, tried very hard to play it down.