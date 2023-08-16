Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74

Former India captain and legendary footballer Mohammed Habib, who was once praised by the Brazilian legend Pele himself, passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday after a long illness. He was 74 and is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

Having made his name in Kolkata and lived there for decades, Habib a few years back shifted to Hyderabad and was bedridden for the last year or so as he has been suffering from dementia and Parkinson's Syndrome. He breathed his last at around 4 pm on Tuesday at his residence in Toli Chowki, Hyderabad.

Born in Hyderabad in undivided Andhra Pradesh on July 17, 1949, Habib represented India for a decade from 1965-75 and was part of the golden generation that won a bronze medal in the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok -- the team led by statemate Syed Nayeemuddin and of which another legend P. K. Banerjee was the manager. He was also part of the squad that secured third place in the Merdeka Tournament in 1970 and did well in the Pesta Sukan Cup in Singapore in 1971.