Mohammed Habib: A quiet curtain call for the 'Bade miyan of Indian football'

The sombre news found us on this contemplative Independence Day afternoon: Mohammed Habib, the bade miyan of Indian football was no more.

Sad, but not really unexpected, as the 74-year-old legend had been coping with the degenerative Parkinson’s disease and dementia for a number of years now, and looked frail when he turned up at the East Bengal Club's felicitation ceremony of coach P.K. Banerjee last on their 100th anniversary.

The end came at his modest home in Hyderabad, a city which has provided for a glittering array of stars who once made Kolkata the Mecca of football once, not to speak of the fascinating cultural melting pot it contributed to at the national level. Just reflect on the other names from the city of the Charminar: Tulsidas Balaram, the third force of the Holy Trinity with Chuni Goswami and PK; Dharmalingam Kannan; Peter Thangaraj; Syed Nayeemuddin, aka 'Nayeem'; the Habib–Akbar brothers; Shabbir Ali; and Victor Amalraj later in the day.

The link between these two cities has become tenuous over the years, however, along with a dip in the talent reserves—despite Hyderabad now boasting a team in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Balaram, who settled down a few kilometres from Kolkata, passed away earlier this year, cutting one of the threads that bind them together. A disillusioned Nayeem relocated to his city after his wife’s death and is struggling to make ends meet in Kolkata. Dhyanchand awardee Shabbir Ali did the same after a health scare sometime back.