Kolkata derby: Still a jewel in the crown for Indian football

It was my first visit to a Kolkata derby on Saturday after almost two decades, having been based out of the country for long on work. Much has changed in the ecosystem in which Mohun Bagan and East Bengal – the two Indian football giants known in different avatars operate these days – but what remains unchanged is the passion of their fans.

The rains, which came pelting down over the last quarter of the match and continued thereafter, almost worked a metaphor for the East Bengal fan – it brought them succour after a four-year drought as they carved out a 1-0 win in the season-opening Durand Cup in front of a raucuous 60,000-crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium. If a 8-0 head-to-head record against their arch rivals in their last meetings made the maroon-and-green camp a bit smug, football showed it can be a great leveller.

For me, a Mohun Bagan supporter in the youth, the years in the profession – not to speak of the exposure to the best of club football (and the Fifa World Cups) on satellite channels – has long tempered the loyalties. There has been also a persistent smirk about Indian football, despite the optimistic note about it in recent times, as your next door teenager may be referring to Manchester City as ‘we’ and be on-the-money about the upcoming transfer window of Europe.