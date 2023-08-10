ICC World Cup build-up: Eden fire, rejigged fixture matches raise concerns

A fire in the visiting team’s dressing room in the Eden Gardens stadium, which is undergoing major renovation work before World Cup 2023, is the latest headache for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)—or maybe just the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)—in the run-up to the tournament starting 5 October.

With matches to be played across 10 venues from 5 October, the reworking of fixture matches by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, August 8—more than a month after the schedule was unveiled, on June 27—betrayed some faulty planning that could concern travelling fans too, especially as venue cities are reporting hotels and hostels booked chock-a-block since June.

Yet, barely four days after the joint inspection team of the ICC and hosts BCCI gave the work in progress at Eden a thumbs-up, a fire broke out close to midnight on Wednesday/Thursday, 9–10 August, raising concerns about the safety and suitability of the venue.

Two fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was reportedly brought under control within an hour. But the stench and smudges linger.

The CAB, as the hosting state body, said that a probe has been initiated and would not rule out foul play yet. Indeed, nighttime security arrangements have been beefed up with immediate effect.

However, the fire is in no way going to affect the deadline of 15 September 15 for completing the renovation work, the CAB held.